Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty surprises wedding party

by The Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot, Gritty, takes to the ice during the first intermission of the Flyers' preseason NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Philadelphia. What better way to surprise a Philadelphia wedding party than with Gritty? CBS Philly reports newlyweds were shocked when the buck-eyed, 7-foot mascot for the NHL’s Flyers showed up Friday night, Nov. 23, 2018, and started dancing to laughs and applause. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — What better way to surprise a Philadelphia wedding party than with the instant sensation Gritty?

KYW-TV reports newlyweds were shocked when the 7-foot (2-meter) mascot for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers showed up Friday night and started dancing with the bride.

A video taken by a relative and posted to Twitter captures the orange monster hugging Heather Grossmuller and Karl Schwemlein during their reception. The video shows Gritty and Grossmuller getting down on the dance floor.

Grossmuller's father, Ray, orchestrated the surprise for his daughter who is a raving Flyers fan.

Gritty has become a huge hit since becoming the team's mascot in September. He has hung with celebrities and his face put on beer cans and tattoos. He was honored last month with a resolution by the city council.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

2018 FOX 11 Twelve Days of Giving

2018 FOX 11 Twelve Days of Giving
2
 

Green Bay man hit by train, dies

Green Bay man hit by train, dies
3
 

Atlanta company names Al Johnson's best small business in America

Atlanta company names Al Johnson's best small business in America
4
 

Neenah man indicted in federal meth case

Neenah man indicted in federal meth case
5
 

Burger King cheeses it up at select locations

Burger King cheeses it up at select locations

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

2018 FOX 11 Twelve Days of Giving

2018 FOX 11 Twelve Days of Giving
2

Green Bay man hit by train, dies

Green Bay man hit by train, dies
3

Atlanta company names Al Johnson's best small business in America

Atlanta company names Al Johnson's best small business in America
4

Neenah man indicted in federal meth case

Neenah man indicted in federal meth case
5

Burger King cheeses it up at select locations

Burger King cheeses it up at select locations
6

House catches fire in Door County

House catches fire in Door County
7

2 sent to hospital after Oshkosh fire

2 sent to hospital after Oshkosh fire
8

2 people sent to hospital after De Pere fire

2 people sent to hospital after De Pere fire
9

A look at Tom Milbourn's life away from the cameras

A look at Tom Milbourn's life away from the cameras
10

Family of man killed by officer in Alabama mall shooting hires civil rights attorney

Family of man killed by officer in Alabama mall shooting hires civil rights attorney