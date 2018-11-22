Video: Woman drops baby while running through traffic

by GARY DETMAN, WPEC

Woman drops baby in traffic. (CNN Newsource)

1122_babydrop2.JPG
1122_babydrop4.JPG
1122_babydrop3.JPG
1122_babydrop1.JPG

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

4 photos
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — 

A baby is in the hospital with a skull fracture after being dropped by her mother as she ran around in traffic in central Florida, deputies say.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office had body camera video of Monday night's incident, which even baffled investigators, according to CNN affiliate WESH-TV,

The video showed the woman, identified as 40-year-old Kayla Morgan, running in and out of traffic with a baby in her arms.

"She was acting very erratically, darting in and out of cars, barking at cars as some witnesses referred to. And she had a very young child in her hands," said Lauren Lettelier, a spokeswoman for the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators suspect she was on drugs. The sheriff's office said she thought a deputy was a monster who wanted to suck her blood.

"That's what these drugs do to people," Letterlier said in an interview with CNN affiliate WESH-TV.

Morgan ran from the deputy and the baby dropped out of her jacket, head first onto the ground.

"It is quite disturbing to see," added Letterlier.

Once in custody, she said she had been on a drug binge with meth and molly for three days.

Morgan is in jail on charges of aggravated child abuse and resisting an officer. Her mom said she's been dealing with post-partum depression and an abusive relationship.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

2018 FOX 11 Twelve Days of Giving

2018 FOX 11 Twelve Days of Giving
2
 

Smoke the Turkey gets hit by SUV

Smoke the Turkey gets hit by SUV
3
 

22nd annual Jacksonport Thanksgiving Day parade

22nd annual Jacksonport Thanksgiving Day parade
4
 

Several crashes in Shawano Co. due to icy conditions

Several crashes in Shawano Co. due to icy conditions
5
 

11th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot

11th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

2018 FOX 11 Twelve Days of Giving

2018 FOX 11 Twelve Days of Giving
2

Smoke the Turkey gets hit by SUV

Smoke the Turkey gets hit by SUV
3

22nd annual Jacksonport Thanksgiving Day parade

22nd annual Jacksonport Thanksgiving Day parade
4

Several crashes in Shawano Co. due to icy conditions

Several crashes in Shawano Co. due to icy conditions
5

11th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot

11th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot
6

2018 FOX 11 Football Challenge

2018 FOX 11 Football Challenge
7

Grand Central gas station robbery

Grand Central gas station robbery
8

2 people sent to hospital after De Pere fire

2 people sent to hospital after De Pere fire
9

Police locate mother of boy found alone at Ohio JC Penney during Black Friday

Police locate mother of boy found alone at Ohio JC Penney during Black Friday
10

Changes now underway for Veterans Health

Changes now underway for Veterans Health