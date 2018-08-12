Therapy dogs used to help some inmates at GBCI

Fox Valley Humane Association Therapy Dog Team volunteers visit inmates with mental health issues at Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez as part of their treatment. (WLUK/Dave Duchan)

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WLUK) -- Interaction with animals in shown in studies to improve one’s mental health. Therapy animals are used by psychologists to help patients cope with society. The state prison in Allouez began using therapy dogs this summer to help break through to some inmates identified as having mental health issues.

The Fox Valley Humane Association Therapy Dogs team is always on the go. Volunteers bring their dogs to schools to interact with kids, to Appleton International Airport to greet stressed-out passengers and now behind bars to address the needs of inmates at Green Bay Correctional in Allouez. Suffice to say that raises concerns of its own.



“Prisons are scary, ours is particularly scary because its big and gray,” said Dr. Martha Breen, a psychologist at Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez.

“The prison is a very, very stressful place to work or to live,” added Elizabeth Hartford. She knows the stress of prison well; she worked for the Department of Corrections for 31 years.

Now Hartford is back with her therapy dog Ava as a volunteer, along with others from the Fox Valley Humane Association Therapy Dog Team, to work with inmates.

“Anything you can do to normalize their life is going to help,” Hartford said about the inmates.

The program pairs up inmates with mental health issues with the certified therapy dogs and their owners for visits a couple times a month. Breen initiated the interaction this summer as part of her patients’ treatment.

“We’re using the animals as a tool if you will to help people work on their issues and problems and be able to decompress, destress, use these things to address their mental health issues,” said Breen.

During the first 12 week run of the program Breen has seen a dramatic change in the dozen or so inmates selected to participate.

“Before they were sitting in this half-circle, no one would interact with anyone. Now they’ve having conversations, having conversations with our volunteers. They’re having conversations with other inmates,” said Breen.

“I don’t like group settings. I get anxiety attacks in a group but with the dogs I don’t have that,” an inmate in the program named Marvin told FOX 11 News’ Mark Leland who got the first look at the program inside the prison.

Marvin, whose last named we were asked not to reveal, has served three years of an eight-year sentence at Green Bay Correctional. Another inmate Seth, who also went through the therapy dog program, is half way through his six years at GBCI.

“It’s really helpful and it makes you feel, I don’t know, human again I guess, in a way,” Seth said about the therapy dogs.

The volunteers, who all own their certified therapy dogs, are aware there may be critics to such a program allowing convicted criminals to enjoy the comforts of a pet in prison. Jamie Thiel with Fox Valley Humane Association helped to line up the volunteers for the program.

“I try and look at it as, you know, as our dogs all are rescues. They got second chances," Thiel said. "I feel like these inmates have earned a second chance to try and prove that someday they’ll be released and if this can help them be better people than why not. Why not help them?”

Bringing the dogs into the prison doesn’t cost taxpayers anything. And the volunteers say they reap the benefits of helping others.

“Now there’s a guy who comes he sits on the floor, he smiles, he giggles and we can hear him when he talks so I love it. I think it’s a very good program,” explained Pam Peterson, another therapy dog team member volunteer.

As for the dogs, they don’t judge. And they provide a key element of human interaction.

“That sense of touch, that interaction with another creature, that’s something we can’t give them any other way and is very lacking in a prison setting,” said Breen.

The first 12-week session is complete and labeled a success, so the prison plans to continue the program. The next session of therapy dogs and inmates gets underway in September.

The Fox Valley Humane Association was one of several groups contacted to consider participating in the program -- but was the only group to accept the invitation. FVHA offers therapy dog classes, therapy dog certification, and volunteering opportunities at various times during the year.