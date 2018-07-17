A bicyclist fell into the gap of the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha as it was raising, July 4, 2018. (Still frame taken from video provided by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation)

MENASHA, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley video has gone national.

It shows a Menasha woman riding her bike into a gap on the Racine Street Bridge.

The 37-year-old was hurt on the 4th of July after she pedaled past crossing gates as the bridge was opening.

The views continue to jump on social media sites.

The incredible video released to FOX 11 News by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows vividly what bystanders saw firsthand.



"The lady had driven right off -- rode her bike right off the edge of the bridge," said Amber Minton of Appleton, who helped the bicyclist on the scene.



In the footage, the gates begin to come down, along with flashing lights, clearly warning those approaching to stop. As boats begin to pass through underneath the raising drawbridge, the bicyclist nearly crashes into the gates as she rides in between them.

The woman then falls into the gap between the bridge approach area and the bridge span; her bike keeping her from falling through.

"She was still on her bike, and she turned her handlebars, and her bike just must've caught just right and saved her from falling into the water,” Minton said.

That night, police said the woman admitted she had been drinking. But according to the incident report, when asked by investigators the following day, she claimed to not have any memory of the accident.

People we spoke with say they were shocked when they saw the bike pedaling right through the flashing arms.

"The fact that there was a lot of boat traffic coming from the fireworks probably saved this woman's life, because normally the bridge wouldn't have been up for as long as it was,” said John Wallschlaeger, Menasha Police Department community liaison specialist.

Fortunately, the 37-year-old was just treated for facial injuries. However, she was given a citation for failure to obey a traffic sign or signal, according to the report.