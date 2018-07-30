State prescription drug monitoring program shows positive results

The state-wide prescription drug monitoring program is helping healthcare professionals crack down on over prescribing, July 30, 2018. (WLUK/File Photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A program aimed to reduce the over-prescribing of opioids is proving to be successful across the state.

The latest report from the state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program shows a continued decrease in the amount of drugs prescribed to patients.

At the Jackie Nitschke Rehabilitation Center in Green Bay, there is a common story of addiction.

"(Many addicts) have begun their use in an innocent way resulting from some type of injury or surgery," said Tina Marie-Baeten, a clinical supervisor at the center.

She says opioid addiction can start with just one doctor's visit.

"They don't realize how addictive the medication is," said Baeten. "Then are given a lot of the medication, because of realistic issues of pain."

The state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program is working to get a handle on the issue.

The most recent report shows there has been about a 30-percent decrease in the number of opioids being prescribed to patients.

According to the state's the Controlled Substances Board, since the program started in 2015:

There has been a 23 percent decrease in the total number of monitored prescriptions dispensed or 626,405 fewer prescriptions.

There has been a 20.6 percent decrease in benzodiazepine prescriptions dispensed or 123,061 fewer prescriptions

In the past 12 months the report shows:

A 17 percent decrease in the total number of data-driven concerning patient history alerts generated.

A 32 percent decrease in doctor shopping alerts

"One of the big things we saw help change help impact 30-percent decrease is the state started easing up on some of the regulations, regulating opioid prescribing," said Jody Wilmet, V. P. of quality clinical support with Bellin Health.



Wilmet says the looser regulations have allowed doctors to electronically prescribe medication.

"But now they can electronically prescribe medications," she continued, "which allows them to prescribe smaller amounts. If the patients run out, they can simply call."

The other, she says, is access to the drug monitoring program's data base.

"They can see if the patient is already on medications, getting it from another provider, other pharmacy; that was a really big thing that helped us here," explained Wilmet.

While she sees the change as a step in the right direction, rehabilitation experts say there is still work to be done.

"We have a culture that is really about a quick fix," said Baeten. "So there is a lot of measures we have yet to take. I think this program is definitely moving us in the right direction."