St. Mary's Springs football player dies in hunting accident on day of playoff game

by Monique Lopez, FOX 11 News

St. Mary's Springs Academy student died from an apparent hunting accident Oct. 19, 2018. (WLUK/Monique Lopez)

St. Mary's Springs Academy in Fond du Lac is seen, Nov. 16, 2017.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WLUK) -- A 17-year-old student and football player, Trent Schueffner, died early Friday morning as a result of an apparent hunting accident.

St. Mary's Springs Academy was unsure if it would play in Friday’s playoff game against Whitefish Bay Dominican, because of the tragedy.

St. Mary’s Springs said it was a tough decision but, at the request of Trent’s family and teammates, Friday’s game at Lomira High School was played in number 62’s honor. His presence was felt at the coin toss, as players carried his jersey to the center of the field. It was later seen hanging nearby, close to his team.

The accident happened while the student was duck hunting, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said. Aside from that, little else is known at this time.

“For us…for the DNR, I don’t have a preliminary report yet, so I don’t really have any other information,” DNR administrative warden Jon King said. “Conservation wardens are still investigating the hunting incident, and more information will be available at a later point in time.”

According to school officials, Trent’s death shook the entire community.

A moment of silence and time of prayer took place prior to the game. Players from the opposing side wore blue bands to pay tribute to the teen who played defensive lineman and offensive tackle.

For many parents, faculty members and students, the unexpected death was still too fresh to talk about.

But SMSA president Kelly Norton issued the following statement:


Officials at the school said fans there also wore green for Trent, the young man who loved football and the outdoors.

Springs won 62-13 Friday night. Sixty-two was Schueffner’s number.

St. Mary's Springs said counseling and support services are being made available to students.

