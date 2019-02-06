Some of world's best windsurfers compete in Fond du Lac area

TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- Some of the best windsurfers are in the Fond du Lac area this week, competing on Lake Winnebago.

The 2019 World Ice and Snow Sailing Championships is the longest race of its kind in the world.

However, organizers and racers faced some cracks on the way.

Powered by the wind, boards and skis glided across the ice of Lake Winnebago on Wednesday.



The only problem?

“The Swedish team doesn't have our whole gear yet," said Johan Ramberg, a racer from Sweden.



Ramberg said the airport didn’t deliver the team's equipment on time.

“A little bit depressed, I’d say, because we had spent quite a lot of time to wax skis and to get them in good order," said Ramberg.



Although racers from Sweden didn’t get their gear on time, organizers say the weekend weather may have played in their favor. Organizers say the ice was wet due to the quick rise in temperature, therefore; the event was pushed back a day.

“We had so much snow last week and then the big melt down Saturday, and it was so wet out here," said Kevin Gratton, the WISSA race director. "We decided then to give the Swedish a chance to get their equipment and use it as a practice day and everybody’s fine with that."

When the day of the race finally arrived on Wednesday, the Swedish team still didn't receive their gear.

"At first I thought, okay we’re not going to be able to race," said Ramberg.



But, something amazing happened.

“So everybody collected gear and their extra stuff so (the Swedish team) can sail today and get in the game," said Ed Schneider, the WISSA ice coordinator, "It’s a real camaraderie deal.”

Even competitors handed their skis, kites and boards to the Swedish.

“It’s like a big family, we meet once in a year on this WISSA world championship," said Oliver Willi of Switzerland.



And in return, their only hope is for more snow.

“You need to have a good edge on the skis," said Willi.



There are about nine countries participating in Lake Winnebago's ice sailing championships.

The races run through Saturday afternoon.