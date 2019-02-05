Shawano County couple delivers baby on the side of the road

by Amber Luckett, FOX 11 News

Mayan Grall is seen, Feb. 5, 2019. (WLUK/Amber Luckett)

Shawano County Couple

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The icy roads on Monday morning were no match for a Shawano County couple who was forced to deliver their baby on the side of the road.

"It hasn't sunken in for sure, it hasn't," said Pilar Gauthier.

Gauthier said she's still speechless after giving birth to baby Mayan on the side of the road on the way to the hospital.

"If I saw this story from another perspective I would think it was insane. It's like I'm reading it from someone else's perspective, it hasn't sunken in," she said.


"We were only about four or five miles away from the house and he was coming," said the baby's father, Matt Grall. "She told me, 'you need to call 911,'" he laughed.

Because they were so far from the hospital, dispatchers told the couple their best bet was to pull over to the side of the road and deliver the baby themselves.

"We pulled into the driveway of the house and the ambulances were coming from both directions, but they couldn't really get to us because the roads were so icy," said Grall.

Dispatchers eventually arrived on scene, but not before baby Mayan was delivered.

"The plow trucks had to drive backwards because the roads were so bad that they had to have the sand in front of the truck," explained Shawano County Deputy Sandra Finger. "He drove backwards to us and around the squad car and ambulance and made us a path to the highway," she said.

Without the teamwork of everyone involved, mom and dad said they're not sure what would've happened.

"We definitely couldn't have done it without them, we would have been stranded for awhile," said Grall.

Now that baby Mayan is here and healthy, his parents said they're not planning on having any more kids anytime soon. They say the memory of his unexpected birth is one that will last them a lifetime.


©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
Terms

