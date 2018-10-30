Appleton fire station receives major renovations

by Pafoua Yang, FOX 11 News

Renovations to Appleton Fire Station #3 Tuesday, October 30, 2018. (WLUK/Pafoua Yang)

45176662_550143295431010_4662341064579874816_n.jpg
45166156_1752793251499404_3339443639368548352_n.jpg
45186556_548544425610423_1755063056078995456_n.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

4 photos

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A fire station in Appleton received some major renovations Tuesday.

Forty volunteers from Home Depot crowded Appleton Fire Station 3, on Grove St.

"What's being renovated here is a kitchen. It was a total gut and remodel; we pulled out all the old existing cabinets, put in new cabinets," said Heather Janssen, the Home Depot specialty assistant store manager.

Bathrooms and the dining room were also updated. It's all thanks to Melissa Brown, a teacher from Riverview Lutheran School in Appleton.

"A year ago our preschool class visited our fire station during fire safety week, and just kind of noticed how out-of-date everything was," Brown explained.

Brown got together with city leaders and Home Depot to apply for $13,200 grant to help remodel the building.

"They should be coming to a place that is just homey and wonderful to come home to when they can’t be at their own home," Brown told FOX 11.

As for firefighters, they're ecstatic to see how much the community is investing in them.

"It is their second home, they work a 48-hour, 96-hour schedule," said fire chief Jeremy Hansen.

Hansen said Fire Station #3 was built in the early 1990s.

"Having a whole fire station remodeled will increase the morale and make them feel like they're at home," said Hansen.

Although renovations might seem like a lot of work, volunteers say it's nothing compared to the service Appleton's firefighters provide every single day.

The remodeling was only expected to take one day. Leftover money will help purchase other equipment.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Brown County investigators: Teen sexually assaulted at Howard haunted house

Brown County investigators: Teen sexually assaulted at Howard haunted house
2
 

Woman charged with killing 3 siblings with truck at bus stop in Indiana

Woman charged with killing 3 siblings with truck at bus stop in Indiana
3
 

2018 Good Day Snow Day Giveaway Powered By Toro

2018 Good Day Snow Day Giveaway Powered By Toro
4
 

Green Bay proposing maximum property tax increase under state law

Green Bay proposing maximum property tax increase under state law
5
 

Missing, endangered teen found safe

Missing, endangered teen found safe

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Brown County investigators: Teen sexually assaulted at Howard haunted house

Brown County investigators: Teen sexually assaulted at Howard haunted house
2

Woman charged with killing 3 siblings with truck at bus stop in Indiana

Woman charged with killing 3 siblings with truck at bus stop in Indiana
3

2018 Good Day Snow Day Giveaway Powered By Toro

2018 Good Day Snow Day Giveaway Powered By Toro
4

Green Bay proposing maximum property tax increase under state law

Green Bay proposing maximum property tax increase under state law
5

Missing, endangered teen found safe

Missing, endangered teen found safe
6

12-year-old girl and her dog, hit by car, to be buried together

12-year-old girl and her dog, hit by car, to be buried together
7

Diverging diamond interchange to open next week in Appleton

Diverging diamond interchange to open next week in Appleton
8

Marquette poll finds Walker and Evers tied -- literally -- week before election

Marquette poll finds Walker and Evers tied -- literally -- week before election
9

Blake Shelton and friends coming to Resch Center

Blake Shelton and friends coming to Resch Center
10

Gutekunst: Trades were not an effort to send a message to team

Gutekunst: Trades were not an effort to send a message to team