Appleton fire station receives major renovations

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A fire station in Appleton received some major renovations Tuesday.

Forty volunteers from Home Depot crowded Appleton Fire Station 3, on Grove St.

"What's being renovated here is a kitchen. It was a total gut and remodel; we pulled out all the old existing cabinets, put in new cabinets," said Heather Janssen, the Home Depot specialty assistant store manager.

Bathrooms and the dining room were also updated. It's all thanks to Melissa Brown, a teacher from Riverview Lutheran School in Appleton.

"A year ago our preschool class visited our fire station during fire safety week, and just kind of noticed how out-of-date everything was," Brown explained.

Brown got together with city leaders and Home Depot to apply for $13,200 grant to help remodel the building.



"They should be coming to a place that is just homey and wonderful to come home to when they can’t be at their own home," Brown told FOX 11.

As for firefighters, they're ecstatic to see how much the community is investing in them.

"It is their second home, they work a 48-hour, 96-hour schedule," said fire chief Jeremy Hansen.

Hansen said Fire Station #3 was built in the early 1990s.

"Having a whole fire station remodeled will increase the morale and make them feel like they're at home," said Hansen.

Although renovations might seem like a lot of work, volunteers say it's nothing compared to the service Appleton's firefighters provide every single day.

The remodeling was only expected to take one day. Leftover money will help purchase other equipment.