Pre-game tribute honors Packers' 100 seasons and 100-year-old WWII veteran

100-year-old Eugene Nordby is honored at the Packers last game of the 100th season on December 30, 2018. (WLUK/Amanda Becker)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers paid a special 100 Seasons tribute to a 100-year-old World War II veteran during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

It took a hundred years, but Eugene Nordby finally made it onto the field.

"I was very proud to be out there," said Nordby.

It’s part of Operation Fan Mail. Since 2007, the Packers, along with health insurers Wisconsin Physicians Service Health Solutions have offered a once-in-a lifetime opportunity.

"For either active military or veterans, for their family members to nominate them to win four tickets to a game to get recognized on the field pre-game," said Megan Gossens with WPS Health Solutions.

This time around, WPS Health Solutions nominated one of its own. For 55 years, Dr. Eugene Nordby, worked as a board member for the company and eventually became chairman.

Before that, he worked as a surgeon in World War II and continued practicing medicine until he retired in 1981.

"As we were driving up to Lambeau he was saying how he hasn’t been here since the 70s," said Gossens. But this Sunday made it worth the wait.

Nordby was the veteran honored at Sunday's game, celebrating a hundred seasons of football and life.

"Well, I’m a hundred and a half, so I’m a little older than they are," said Nordby.

He was introduced just before the national anthem and a fly over.

Fans cheered, and Nordby just took it all in.

"Win or lose I always like the Packers," said Nordby. It's the way he's felt most of his life.

"Ninety years or 80 years, something like that," he said. "I’ve always admired the Packers for being a small-town team with big opportunities."

His son, John Nordby, couldn't be more proud of him.

"It's huge , it’s a great recognition of his accomplishments for his entire life and I'm glad that people noticed," said John Nordby.

While this game didn't end in a win, what stands out most for Nordby is getting a chance to be part of the Packers experience.

Nordby is a Wisconsin native who lives in Madison.

FOX 11 was told by WPS the Packers gave him a gift card to use at the Pro Shop.