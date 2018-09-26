Person carrying BB gun home from store causes Little Chute lockdown

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Little Chute School District buildings were put on lock down Wednesday afternoon after reports of a person concealing a "long gun" under a coat.

It happened around 11:20 a.m., when Fox Valley Metro police responded to the area of Madison and Main Streets in Little Chute.

When officers found the person, they determined the person had bought a BB gun at a local resale shop, and was carrying it home.

The lockdown was lifted as officers say the individual was not a threat to staff or students.