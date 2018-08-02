Patel convicted in forced abortion case

by FOX 11 News

Manishkumar Patel (Photo courtesy Clinton County, N.Y. Sheriff's Dept.)

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Manishkumar Patel has pleaded no contest to allegations he spiked his girlfriend's drink, to get her to miscarry the couple's child.

Patel, 45, appeared in Outagamie County court Wednesday. He was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child in the 2007 incident.

The woman did not ingest the drink, but later miscarried, authorities say.

Patel skipped town after the charges were filed in 2007, forfeiting a $750,000 cash bond. He was arrested in 2017 in New York and was returned to Outagamie County, where a total bond of $50 million cash was set.

As part of a plea deal, bail jumping charges were dismissed, but the judge can consider them at sentencing. Sentencing is set for Oct. 9.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Fire destroys warehouse in Clintonville

Fire destroys warehouse in Clintonville
2
 

Man sentenced for hidden camera in store dressing room

Man sentenced for hidden camera in store dressing room
3
 

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old abducted from Reagan National Airport

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old abducted from Reagan National Airport
4
 

911 calls highlight events that led to officer-involved shooting

911 calls highlight events that led to officer-involved shooting
5
 

Commission ruling results in Green Bay Police officer's termination

Commission ruling results in Green Bay Police officer's termination

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Fire destroys warehouse in Clintonville

Fire destroys warehouse in Clintonville
2

Man sentenced for hidden camera in store dressing room

Man sentenced for hidden camera in store dressing room
3

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old abducted from Reagan National Airport

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old abducted from Reagan National Airport
4

911 calls highlight events that led to officer-involved shooting

911 calls highlight events that led to officer-involved shooting
5

Commission ruling results in Green Bay Police officer's termination

Commission ruling results in Green Bay Police officer's termination
6

Packers Family Night reminders

Packers Family Night reminders
7

Smoking billboard installed in Green Bay

Smoking billboard installed in Green Bay
8

Green Bay police investigating business burglaries

Green Bay police investigating business burglaries
9

Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog

Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog
10

Patel convicted in forced abortion case

Patel convicted in forced abortion case