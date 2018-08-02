Patel convicted in forced abortion case

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Manishkumar Patel has pleaded no contest to allegations he spiked his girlfriend's drink, to get her to miscarry the couple's child.

Patel, 45, appeared in Outagamie County court Wednesday. He was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child in the 2007 incident.

The woman did not ingest the drink, but later miscarried, authorities say.



Patel skipped town after the charges were filed in 2007, forfeiting a $750,000 cash bond. He was arrested in 2017 in New York and was returned to Outagamie County, where a total bond of $50 million cash was set.

As part of a plea deal, bail jumping charges were dismissed, but the judge can consider them at sentencing. Sentencing is set for Oct. 9.