Packers' Ty Montgomery partners with Life Church to launch program for foster care teens

DE PERE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A new program is being launched in the area to help foster children transition into a successful life as they age out of the system.

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery is working with Life Church in De Pere to get the program started and they're hoping to have it started by this fall.

In the first year of Excellerate Green Bay, eight teens will participate per class -- one group of eight in the fall and another in the spring. The original program and curriculum was established by Allen Griffin in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Through the 16-week program, Sonny Hennessy, one of the lead pastors at the church said participants will leave with a better understanding of how to live on their own and they will also receive a car and assistance in finding a job and apartment to get them started.

"Most of the time they don't have a place to live, and many become homeless when they age out the system," said Hennessy.

Ty Montgomery said he knows all too well the struggles many foster care children face. It's the reason he wanted to get the program started.



"I grew up with 17 foster brothers, and so I've seen it firsthand, so I know the effect it has on them and I also know the effect it has on them when someone is there with them going through this process," said Montgomery. "So essentially we are trying to get these kids to graduate and get into college, teaching them how to be on their own socially, financially, and professionally," he explained.



Hennessy said it will cost around $11,000 to sponsor each teen and Montgomery has agreed to pay half of the expenses.

The church is not only in need of donations to help get them started, but they are also looking for volunteers to mentor those teens.















