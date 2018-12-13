Former YMCA employee charged with sexual assault of a child

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A former Oshkosh YMCA daycare worker who has played Santa Claus at the facility has been charged with three counts of sexual assault for allegedly having repeated inappropriate contact with a three-year-old girl.

B.T. Adams, 75, appeared in Winnebago County court Thursday but his initial appearance was rescheduled because his attorney could not be present. His bond was not set and he remains in custody.

Adams is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13, and one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault of a child.



During a news conference Thursday, Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith says since the arrest of Adams, the department has received 17 reports on him from concerned parents.

According to the criminal complaint, the YMCA child case supervisor was concerned that Adams “inappropriately kissed” a 3-year-old girl.



Upon further investigation, security video was reviewed. In one incident, Adams allegedly inappropriately touched the girl’s pelvic area through her clothes. The video from another date showed similar actions, and he also reached under her shirt. Adams also allegedly kissed the girl on the lips on those occasions.

Adams initially denied kissing this or any child on the mouth. He told police the girl was “coming at him.”

“Detective Petit reports that she asked him if he was attracted to kids and Adams stated that it was “not an over attraction.” Adams stated that if they found something he would be totally shocked because he has been able to control it,” the criminal complaint states.

All three of the counts are in connection with the same victim.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

The YMCA terminated Adams after the investigation started. Adams was employed at the location, at 3303 W. 20th Ave., for several years and in various capacities.

President and CEO of the Oshkosh Community YMCA, Tom Blaze, provided FOX 11 with this statement regarding the investigation:

The safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be very important to the Oshkosh Community YMCA. For more than 60 years, the Oshkosh Community YMCA has served our community with distinction and pride as an organization focused on youth development. We have been and will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities in their investigation into the facts surrounding this situation. Those with questions regarding this situation should contact the Oshkosh Police Department directly at 920-236-5700.



If you believe Adams had inappropriate contact with your child, you are encouraged to call the Oshkosh Police Department at the number above.

Adams is due back in court Friday.