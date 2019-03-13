Tyco plans to pay for municipal water system for area with contaminated wells

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The company accused of contaminating dozens of private drinking wells in Marinette County announced a possible solution Wednesday night.

Tyco Fire Products, owned by Johnson Controls, is working to pipe city water in Marinette to the affected homes.

Those living in and near the Town of Peshtigo area that is affected filled Embers 1871 restaurant to hear that update from the company.

“It’s been , so we’re all anxious to see what they found out so far and what direction they’re going in,” said Jeff Lamont of Town of Peshtigo.

Tyco Fire Products makes firefighting foam. It first found two hazardous compounds in a groundwater sample from its 380-acre Marinette Fire Technology Center in 2013. In late 2017, Tyco said it believed the chemicals had spread outside its campus.

Since then, the DNR reports 169 private wells have been tested. One hundred ten did not detect the toxins. Forty-two tested below the EPA’s health advisory limit and 16 tested above.

“My well is contaminated and my numbers in the past 14 months have tripled,” said Lamont.

In the interim, Tyco has supplied residents with bottled water and water treatment systems.

For a long-term plan, Tyco says it’s working with Marinette to bring the city’s water to those affected.

“Currently we’re still in the design phase,” said John Perkins, VP of Environmental Health and Safety for Johnson Controls International. “As we proceed through 2019, we’ll have additional information on where the line is located, the amount of residents that will be hooked up to the line.”

The DNR is on board with the plan.

“We believe that a community water supply offers the safest, most regulated, and most reliable source of drinking water for those folks who are affected,” said Kyle Burton, Field Operations Director for the DNR’s Drinking and Groundwater Program.

“It was two years ago I dug a deep well, 500 feet, paid about $12,000,” said Pat Bolen of the Town of Peshtigo. “As long as they’re giving me the city water free, not free, the pipe is free, it better be.”

Johnson Controls is planning to pay for the water system's installation.

“We need to remember though, this contamination is discharging out to Green Bay and it’s been found in the Marinette water system at low levels,” said Lamont.

Tyco says it is installing a second ditch system to remove contaminated surface water.

Tyco hopes to have the municipal water system installed by early 2021.

Health officials say the two compounds found in the water, PFOS and PFOA, can lead to serious health problems, including some cancers, liver damage, and thyroid disease.