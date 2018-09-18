Man who vandalized sign with crucifix found not guilty by reason of mental disease

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man who stole a church crucifix and used it to damage a sign was convicted Tuesday -- but was then found not guilty by reason of mental disease.

Brendan McSweeney, 30, pleaded no contest to two charges: theft and criminal damage to property. Two other charges were dismissed, court records show.

However, based on a psychiatrist’s report, he was subsequently found not guilty by reason of mental disease. A review hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

After stealing the crucifix from Nativity of Our Lord Church in Ashwaubenon on Feb. 9, McSweeney then used it to damage a video sign outside the WLUK-TV studios, about a mile from the church.

Later the same day, he allegedly went to Wausau and caused a disturbance at a pizza parlor. He returns to court Sept. 27 for a status conference in that Marathon County case.