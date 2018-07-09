Man arrested, accused of hiding inside Manitowoc woman's car trunk

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Minnesota man was arrested after police say he hid in the trunk of a Manitowoc woman's car and then caused a disturbance at an apartment complex.

30-year-old Jason Appicelli made his initial bond appearance Monday. A $450 signature bond was set.

Police say they are requesting two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest against Appicelli.

Police say they were called to the apartment building on Meadowbrook Drive just after 6 a.m. Saturday. The woman told officers Appicelli got into her trunk in Sturgeon Bay and it was not until she arrived in Manitowoc -- roughly 60 miles away -- that she heard knocking from the trunk.

When Appicelli got out, he demanded the woman give him a ride back to Sturgeon Bay, police say. The woman refused, but allowed Appicelli to sleep in the apartment until later when she could give him a ride back. Officials say while in the apartment, Appicelli caused a disturbance, knocking on the patio door and windows.

Appicelli resisted during his arrest and a stun gun was used, police say.

Police did not say why Appicelli climbed into the woman's car trunk.

Appicelli is due back in court July 30.

















