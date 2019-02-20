'Level the playing field:' Bellin Run gives big boost to GB East student-led charity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two brothers at Green Bay East High School are looking to level the playing field with a local charity.

But it's not always easy with a school poverty rate topping 60 percent.

Green Bay Shoe Closet aims to make sure all Green Bay high school cross country runners have an appropriate pair of shoes.

"Running is such a pure sport, all it requires is a good pair of shoes and a good mindset," said Joel Kiernan. He's the founder of

"I think there should be equal opportunity no matter what the income is," he said.

But there's one student that inspired Joel to act.

"He’s got this hip injury but it’s not his fault, he can’t afford running shoes his brother had the exact same problem," Kiernan explained.

Kiernan's talking about a student who he says was very talented, regardless of financial hardship.

And that’s what sparked the idea.

"I was left wondering what could he do if he had proper running shoes," Kiernan said.

The closet buys shoes to give to runners at Green Bay East in need.

But the duo isn’t doing it alone. Bellin Run's Corporate Challenge Program encourages participating companies to donate money or shoes, so the Green Bay Shoe Closet has an additional 200 pairs.

"That's what this is about, preventing injuries, but also getting more kids involved," said Bellin Run executive race director Randy Van Straten.

Along with Bellin, a local shoe store is partnering with the Green Bay Shoe Closet.

"We work through a local shoe representative and a local store which is The Heel," explained Kiernan.

Peter Kiernan, Joel's younger brother, will take over the charity when Joel graduates in May. He says partnering with helps the Green Bay Shoe Closet reach more athletes.

"We partner with them to get the shoes at a discounted price, which doubles the amount of students we can help," said Peter.

While the goal is to expand, Peter and Joel are taking it one school at a time.

"I'd always known that my brother ran this fund but I never really realized how big of a thing it was," Peter said. "It’s crazy how everyone just wants to help everyone."

Helping to make a difference.