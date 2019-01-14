Hundreds of truck drivers pay tribute to Jesse Hettmann

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Emergency responders paid tribute to a Green Bay tow truck driver killed on the highway.

Jesse Hettman was helping remove a vehicle from I-41 near Oneida Street when he was hit.

Flashing lights from hundreds of trucks lit up the site where Hettmann was hit and killed.

"We realize he was a very helpful person but didn’t realize his magnitude," said Hettmann's brother, Matt.

Matt said the family is overwhelmed by the the community support.

"Jesse was the guy who absolutely loved his job he loved helping people he was just always helping," Matt said.



Friends say Hettmann set the example for what it means to be a kind person.

"He did so many things and touched so many lives, if others can do the same, this place would be amazing," explained Micheal Caulfield, a friend of Hettmann's.

Becki Skulan organized the honor run, she hopes drivers can learn from the tragedy.

"We’ve been having a lot of issues out on the road with people moving over to service vehicles, broke down trucks and broke down cars and nobody’s moving over for them and because of it a lot of accidents are happening," explained Skulan.



Skulan said although some trucking companies may be competitors, in the end they're also family.

"Truck driving is a brotherhood and it takes a lot of courage to get behind the wheel and it takes just as much courage to get out from behind the wheel," she said.

And because Hettmann did both, friends and family say he made his life count.

"They called him a superhero and he was," said Caulfield.

Hettman is survived by a wife and two daughters.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit Hettmann's family.