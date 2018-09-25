ICE arrests 19 people in Northeast Wisconsin during four-day operation

With translation from a fellow member of Vida Nueva Methodist Church on Green Bay’s east side, Maria De La Cruz says federal immigration officials arrested her husband Sunday. (WLUK image)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Hispanic residents in the area say they're living in fear after federal immigration agents arrested 83 people throughout the state over the weekend.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says it targeted criminal aliens and immigration violators over a four-day stretch, which ended Monday.

The arrests were made in 14 counties, including a handful in Northeast Wisconsin. Nine people were arrested in Brown County, two in Door, four in Kewaunee, one in Oconto, and three in Outagamie County.

With translation from a fellow member of Vida Nueva Methodist Church on Green Bay’s east side, Maria De La Cruz says her husband was arrested Sunday after buying ice for their two children's baptism celebration.

“So, when he returned home, some people that were dressed normal, just like somebody you'd see like me with tennis shoes and everything, they knocked on the door,” said De La Cruz. “They showed him his photo and they told him they needed to talk to him, so that is when he closed the door of the house.”

De La Cruz says her husband is here legally and does not have a criminal record.

FOX 11 tried to verify her claim with ICE, but under its policy, ICE does not release lists of names of those arrested during surge operations.

“This operation targeted criminal aliens, public safety threats, and individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” said Ricardo Wong, field office director for ICE ERO Chicago. “Operations like this reflect the vital work our ERO officers do everyday to protect our communities, uphold public safety and protect the integrity of our immigration laws. We will continue working with our community law enforcement agencies in order to protect citizens and enforce immigration law.”

ICE says 44 of the 83 people arrested had criminal convictions. Sixteen had clean records, and 21 illegally re-entered the country after previously being deported.

“Once a year they come out here,” said Chief Andrew Smith of the Green Bay Police Department. “They didn't come last year, so it's been close to three years since they've been here and I don't know how often they're planning on coming back.”

Smith says the difference with this operation is there was no heads-up.

“We didn't find out about it until Monday,” said Smith. “Right around noon, we started getting calls from our community members saying hey people are getting taken out of their homes or taken out of their businesses by folks, is it you or is it immigration?”

The department's policy is to not ask residents about their legal status. It leaves enforcement up to the federal government.

“Either way, I'm still afraid,” said De La Cruz.

De La Cruz says her husband's arrest has been especially difficult for her children.

“They don't want to go to school, because they think they came for their dad, they're going to come for us,” said De La Cruz.

She says her family is now working to find an attorney.