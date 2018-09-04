Green Bay mother charged with neglecting child's severe dental issues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Green Bay mother of four young children is accused of ignoring one of her children’s dental needs to the point it became a life-threatening issue.

Allicia Graf, 26, was charged Tuesday with child neglect resulting in bodily harm.

A criminal complaint outlines abuse and neglect of all four children, who were “living in a drug environment and were exposed to domestic violence.”

Urine tests showed cocaine in the system of Graf’s 4-year-old and a high level of nicotine, from secondhand smoke, in Graf’s 5-year-old, according to the complaint.

The complaint also shows Graf failed to take her 7-year-old son to the dentist for a year and a half, after he was deemed “a severe hospital case.”

Oral Health Partnership told child protective services that the boy’s severe cavities were “a potentially life threatening issue since it is likely (the child) has abscesses and he would be at risk of sepsis and death.”

The complaint states Graf “repeatedly neglected him by missing appointments, cancelling appointments, failing to return phone calls from the dental provider, and not responding to letters sent home.”

After being placed in his grandmother’s care, the boy had dental surgery, according to the criminal complaint. Dental work was done on 14 teeth, including the removal of five teeth “since they were either decayed to the pulp or decayed beyond restoration.”

The boy told investigators he complained about his teeth numerous times to his mother, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Graf told authorities she neglected her child’s dental care because she was overwhelmed with being a mother of four children, was in an abusive relationship, was addicted to hard drugs, and was working at the time.

As part of the child neglect investigation, Graf’s children also told investigators that their mother and her boyfriend smoked “what appeared to be crack cocaine or methamphetamine.”

The 7-year-old told investigators his mother, her boyfriend, and the couple’s friends would use his bedroom as a smoking room. According to the complaint, the boy said “none of the kids are allowed in the smoking room while the adults are in there, the kids have to stay downstairs and none of the adults take care of them.”

The children also told investigators that Graf’s boyfriend physically abused them. One of the children said “I almost died” and “I couldn’t breathe.”

FOX 11 is not naming Graf’s boyfriend because he has not been charged with any child neglect or abuse related crime. He is in the Brown County Jail on drug charges.

According to online court records, Graf was charged in June with THC possession.