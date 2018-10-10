Brewers playing a role in low ticket prices for Monday's Packers game

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WLUK) -- On Monday night, Wisconsin sports fans will likely want to have two TVs in front of them or remotes in hand, because the Packers and Brewers will be playing at the same time.

“Don't get me wrong, I'm a Packer fan too, but Brewers are more exciting right now,” said Mariusz Kedzierski of Green Bay.

That sentiment is what second hand ticket brokers are seeing as well.

“Definitely more calls to go to the Brewers game than the Packers game,” said John Schmidt of Schmitty’s Tickets.

Schmitty's Tickets has Packers tickets for Monday night starting at $89. That is below face value, which starts at $109.

Schmidt says other ticket brokers have stopped buying tickets for Monday’s game.

“Monday nights are always bad,” said Schmidt. “We've never had a good Monday night now in 10, 15 years. People got to work on Tuesday and the kids are in school. They've got to get them ready.”

While 49ers game prices are the lowest Schmidt has had in the days before the game, he says he's seen lower prices on game days.

“At the game it's gone down to $50 for every game or less,” said Schmidt. “If people want to buy tickets they should be going out on gameday and buy them because they're always cheap.”

If the idea of getting a deal outside the stadium on gameday intrigues you, but you're worried about counterfeit tickets, Schmidt recommends asking the seller to see their ID or if you can take their picture. If they say yes, he says the tickets are most likely real.

“I would go to the game to watch the game for that kind of price, but if not I would watch the Brewers,” said Kedzierski.

If you can't choose, many bars, like Anduzzi’s, are planning to have TVs split, showing both the Brewers and Packers games.

The Packers game will be shown on FOX 11 at 7:15.

The Brewers game will be on Fox Sports 1 at 6:39.