Foiled trees help scientists study storm water

An urban tree study in Fond du Lac is measuring how much water trees retain and keep out of storm drains. (WLUK/Mike Gard)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WLUK) -- You've probably noticed leaves changing colors this time of year, but if you drive along Birch Tree Lane in Fond du Lac, you’ll see a few trees wrapped in foil.

"The foil is basically insulation and underneath that foil is a sap flow sensor," said Bill Selbig, research hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey. "It injects a pulse of heat and then it has two temperature sensors above and below that."

He says those sensors track how much water the tree's absorbing.



The focus of this urban tree study is to observe the quality of storm water along with how much of that water trees collect and keep out of storm drains.

"The best way to do that is to measure or characterize an area with the trees and then follow it up without the trees," Selbig said.

Fond du Lac plans to remove the trees because of encroaching emerald ash borer, an insect that destroys ash trees.

"We've actually treated those ash trees for this year just to make sure they'd have a leaf canopy for this year and next year but they would be dying relatively soon without that treatment," said Jordan Skiff, Fond du Lac Public Works director.

Back on Birch Tree Lane, the measuring process for the foiled trees is powered by a battery that has to be replaced on a weekly basis.

A separate study in this neighborhood will focus on leaves from the trees.

"Leaves are falling and they’re in the gutters and when a storm moves through, water percolates through those leaves and removes phosphorus and that phosphorus makes its way into some receiving water body," Selbig said.

Whether it's leaves or something else, Selbig says when too much phosphorus makes its way into lakes and streams it can cause algae blooms.

"One way cities can address this is through leaf collection but what nobody knows is does leaf collection do any good to remove phosphorus from storm water," Selbig said.

As for the urban tree study, it will continue over the next two years.

Fond du Lac plans to eventually replace the trees.