Children found inside house during Manitowoc drug bust

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- Manitowoc police found illegal drugs inside a house near Franklin Elementary School on Friday afternoon, and arrested a man for numerous drug charges.

Officers were called to 3207 Mero Street, working a state-funded Drug and Warrant Interdiction Grant, and checked out the house, looking for a wanted suspect.

Upon arrival, officers smelled marijuana, and then found the suspect in the basement. They then applied for and executed a search warrant, and officers found drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and high-concentrate THC, in enough amounts to distribute.

They also found a scale, a loaded firearm, drug packaging material, and other drug paraphernalia.

They also found two children, who were removed from the house because of exposure to the drugs.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old Manitowoc man for drug charges including possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, both within 1,000 feet of a school and while armed, and also keeping a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

They also referred a 29-year-old Manitowoc woman to the District Attorney's office for keeping a drug house and child neglect.



