DNR: 300,000 gallons of manure spill in Oneida

ONEIDA, Wis. (WLUK) -- After a manure spill on the Oneida Reservation, the state's Department of Natural Resources is sending help for the cleanup.

It happened on the Phil Robertson farm off of County Road E just west of the Outagamie-Brown County line. Although the spill was reported Tuesday afternoon, officials say it likely happened Monday night.

Officials say the farm reported that a valve on an underground manure pit failed, causing farm's main manure storage structure to overfill, and spill into a nearby waterway.

Due to the spill, officials say dead fish have been found in Silver Creek, a tributary of Duck Creek.

DNR officials estimate about 300,000 gallons of manure were released from the farm.

The DNR reminds people and pets that you can get sick by coming into contact with manure.

Both Oneida Nation staff and DNR staff are monitoring the water quality.

"Future actions will be probably working to ensure this doesn't happen by installing a different system of valves and closer monitoring at the farm," Jim Snitgen said. Snitgen is an Oneida Nation water resources supervisor.

Health officials advise against swimming, playing, walking or fishing in streams in this area or in waters that look or smell like they contain manure.



The reservation is just four miles from Ashwaubenon.