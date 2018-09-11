DNR: 300,000 gallons of manure spill in Oneida

by FOX 11 News

Manure spill on Oneida Reservation (WLUK/Don Steffens)

ONEIDA, Wis. (WLUK) -- After a manure spill on the Oneida Reservation, the state's Department of Natural Resources is sending help for the cleanup.

It happened on the Phil Robertson farm off of County Road E just west of the Outagamie-Brown County line. Although the spill was reported Tuesday afternoon, officials say it likely happened Monday night.

Officials say the farm reported that a valve on an underground manure pit failed, causing farm's main manure storage structure to overfill, and spill into a nearby waterway.

Due to the spill, officials say dead fish have been found in Silver Creek, a tributary of Duck Creek.

DNR officials estimate about 300,000 gallons of manure were released from the farm.

The DNR reminds people and pets that you can get sick by coming into contact with manure.

Both Oneida Nation staff and DNR staff are monitoring the water quality.

"Future actions will be probably working to ensure this doesn't happen by installing a different system of valves and closer monitoring at the farm," Jim Snitgen said. Snitgen is an Oneida Nation water resources supervisor.

Health officials advise against swimming, playing, walking or fishing in streams in this area or in waters that look or smell like they contain manure.

The reservation is just four miles from Ashwaubenon.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Oconto Falls man killed in crash

Oconto Falls man killed in crash
2
 

What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree

What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree
3
 

Human trafficking operation yields 19 arrests and 409 warnings in Brown County

Human trafficking operation yields 19 arrests and 409 warnings in Brown County
4
 

Double homicide has neighbors feeling uneasy

Double homicide has neighbors feeling uneasy
5
 

Navarino ski hill will not open this coming season

Navarino ski hill will not open this coming season

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Oconto Falls man killed in crash

Oconto Falls man killed in crash
2

What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree

What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree
3

Human trafficking operation yields 19 arrests and 409 warnings in Brown County

Human trafficking operation yields 19 arrests and 409 warnings in Brown County
4

Double homicide has neighbors feeling uneasy

Double homicide has neighbors feeling uneasy
5

Navarino ski hill will not open this coming season

Navarino ski hill will not open this coming season
6

2018 FOX 11 Football Challenge

2018 FOX 11 Football Challenge
7

Man arrested in Oshkosh, convicted in credit card skimming ring

Man arrested in Oshkosh, convicted in credit card skimming ring
8

Badger State Brewing Company announces expansion

Badger State Brewing Company announces expansion
9

Rodgers calls injury a 'sprained knee;' status day-to-day

Rodgers calls injury a 'sprained knee;' status day-to-day
10

De Pere man sentenced for drunken driving crash which killed mother, daughter

De Pere man sentenced for drunken driving crash which killed mother, daughter