Deadly go-kart crash in Marinette County

TOWN OF GROVER, Wis. (WLUK) -- A girl is dead after crashing her go-kart into a parked pickup truck in rural Marinette County.

Just before 3 p.m., the Marinette County Sheriff's Office was called to a private property on Town Line Road in the Town of Grover, where 12-year-old Madison Pluger, of Spencer, had suffered shoulder and internal injuries.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where several hours later, she died from complications of those sustained injuries.

She was in the area visiting her grandmother and family at the time of the crash.







