Ariens celebrates 4 millionth Sno-Thro

Ariens celebrates the production of four millionth Sno-Thro Machine on Oct. 1, 2018 in Brillion. (WLUK/Chris Schattl)

BRILLION, Wis. (WLUK) -- Ariens Company kicked off Manufacturing Month by celebrating a milestone for the company.

The company completed production of its 4 millionth Sno-Thro machine.

Ariens’ Sno-Thro snow blower is the number one selling brand of two-stage snow throwers in the world.

The 4 millionth one is specially designed and was revealed Monday.

"A lot of the components in here we continue to upgrade, but the original design is much like the one we had in 1960,” chairman and CEO Dan Ariens said. “It's still as strong as when we used to make them."

The unit has a matte black and grey design, featuring a map highlighting Brillion, where the machines are made.

Gov. Scott Walker presented Ariens with a proclamation commemorating the achievement.

"Companies like Ariens are exactly why manufacturing is so strong here in the state of Wisconsin,” Walker said. “They're companies that pay good wages, take care of their employees...that's the kind of growth we see all over the state -- more jobs, higher wages; something I’m particularly proud about."

It took Ariens 27 years to build 1 million machines, but only 6 years to hit the 4 million mark.

"That's the exciting thing is that we continue to grow,” Ariens said. “We hit a milestone sooner than we did the last time, that means we're sending snowblowers all over the world, and there's a lot of people getting themselves out of a snowstorm."

Walker hopped onto the assembly line and helped employees assemble the first snow blower on the way to 5 million.

"The assembly time per station is about 45 seconds, and our assemblers are really good,” Ariens said. “They've been experienced, and they've been trained, and he wasn’t quite at 45 seconds, but maybe a little bit longer."

The company has been making the Sno-Thro snowblower since 1960. It’s Ariens' most successful product.

Ariens employs about 1,200 at its Brillion facilities.

The company says it hopes to reach 5 milllion Sno-Thros built in less than six years.