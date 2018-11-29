Appleton man arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Police say an Appleton man has been practicing medicine without a license.

Police say 32-year-old Kyle G. Larsen was arrested Wednesday, following a search warrant of a medical building on E. Wisconsin Ave. where evidence of illegal medical practice was found.

Investigators began looking into Larsen's practice after a report of suspicious services being offered by him, under the name "Dr. Kyle Ellis."

While posing as a doctor, Larsen provided a variety of medical treatments and prescribed and dispensed medications to patients, investigators say.

One of those patients was Calli Nonnemacher, and she says she has conflicting feelings about having a part in outing the "doctor."

“I felt, and I still feel guilty because his whole life is going to change now,” she said.



Nonnemacher first went to Larsen's Appleton practice in mid-October.



“I’d bring up some sort of pain, or something that I was dealing with the and, ‘Oh, I can help you with that,’ or ‘We should try this,' and it was just like so many things, and I’m like how can he be licensed in everything," Nonnemacher remembers. "In the beginning I’m like, Wow! This guy is just my savior or like my angel, but obviously it wasn’t true.”

Medical Psychology of Wisconsin says it treats mental health and chronic pain. It claims to offer treatments like laser therapy, acupuncture, and electric muscle stimulation.

Nonnemacher says Larsen even gave her medications.

“He did prescribe one to me, and I did take it for a day, and then didn’t feel quite right on it, and it was scary, so I told him like, ‘I don’t feel very good on this, I’m not going to keep taking it.’”

Larsen even went so far as to mixing medications.

“He would take my own medication, and then kind of crush it up, and make his own kind of, I guess, concoction,” Nonnemacher recounts.

A person leery of Larsen's services went to police.

That's when investigators found out he isn't a licensed doctor. But Larsen might've been playing one for years.

“There’s information suggesting that he may have been representing himself as a doctor since 2015. It is quite possible there are other locations that may have been open or operated by him," said Lt. Daniel Weiske of the Appleton Police Dept.



While Larsen is a licensed nurse, police say the services he was providing are illegal.

“No authority or, of course, licensing to practice as a doctor or licensed physician to provide medical care, both physical or mental, as well as providing or issuing prescription medications,” explained Weiske.

Nonnemacher says she feels betrayed, but she isn't holding a grudge.

"Pray for him, instead of just pointing fingers and bashing him, because he truly is a good person at heart, and I really feel he just needs help," Nonnemacher said.

Police are recommending multiple charges against Larsen, including theft by fraud, possession with intent to deliver designer drugs and practice medicine/surgery without a license.



Larsen has not been formally charged.

He's expected to be in court on Monday.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who had contact with "Dr. Kyle Ellis," posing as a licensed doctor or psychologist. Please call the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, use the "REPORT" feature on the Appleton Police Department's free phone app.