Disney drops teaser for 'The Lion King' live-action remake

There has barely been any news about Disney's live-action remake of "The Lion King" for months, until today. Now we finally have our first look with a 90-second trailer.

Disney released the teaser on Thanksgiving and it has already racked up more than 10.5 million views on YouTube.



The film reimagines the 1994 animated version of "The Lion King" with a heavy dose of computer-generated imagery and an all-star cast.

Jon Favreau directed the movie and it stars Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé playing Nala, Simba's love interest. James Earl Jones was cast as Simba's father, Mufasa and Academy Award winner Chiwetel Ejiofor plays the villain, Scar.

The film has plenty of comedic talent as well with Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen Pumba playing Timon and Pumba. Keegan-Michael Key plays Kamari the hyena, and John Oliver lends his voice to Zazu, a hornbill bird and Mufasa's trusted adviser.

The Lion King arrives in theaters July 19, 2019.





