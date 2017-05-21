Johnnie Gray to be honored as the 2017 Starr Recognition Award winner
Green Bay —
Fox 11 Packers Analyst and Packers Hall of Famer, Johnnie Gray will be the 2017 Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award winner.
The award recognizes a personal who has exemplified outstanding character and leadership in their field of expertise, while consistently demonstrating a personal conviction and commitment to the Green Bay Packers. Aside from his duties at Fox 11, Gray is a instructional aide at Syble Hopp school and appears regularly on numerous radio shows in the area.
Gray will be recognized on July 22nd. at the annual Packers Hall of Fame Induction.