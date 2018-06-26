Manure limitations set to take effect July 1

KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- Revisions on manure spreading in some Wisconsin counties will go into effect July 1.

The state Department of Natural Resources started working on the rules in 2016 in response to drinking water contamination in Kewaunee County. The agency initially drafted rules that would have applied statewide, triggering intense pushback from the dairy industry.

The final version of the rules limits how much manure farms in 15 eastern Wisconsin counties can spread. Limits vary according to the depth of each farm's topsoil. Farmers will be prohibited from spreading manure in areas with less than 2 feet of soil.



"There's a geological formation called silurian bedrock and it's fractured and so the concern is that if you have shallow soil over that fractured bedrock, that the potential for pathogens to reach groundwater is increased, you need to be careful of how you spread the manure," explained Mary Anne Lowndes, DNR Runoff Management Section Chief.

The rules also carve out zones around wells where manure can't be spread.

"There are also restrictions on setbacks, whether it's a municipal well or private well, or sinkholes. So there's a set of specific setbacks that you need to maintain from what we consider highly susceptible, or direct conduit to groundwater," said Lowndes.

