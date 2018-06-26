MENU
76
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Manure limitations set to take effect July 1

by Pafoua Yang, FOX 11 News

Kewaunee County farm Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (WLUK)

KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- Revisions on manure spreading in some Wisconsin counties will go into effect July 1.

The state Department of Natural Resources started working on the rules in 2016 in response to drinking water contamination in Kewaunee County. The agency initially drafted rules that would have applied statewide, triggering intense pushback from the dairy industry.

The final version of the rules limits how much manure farms in 15 eastern Wisconsin counties can spread. Limits vary according to the depth of each farm's topsoil. Farmers will be prohibited from spreading manure in areas with less than 2 feet of soil.

"There's a geological formation called silurian bedrock and it's fractured and so the concern is that if you have shallow soil over that fractured bedrock, that the potential for pathogens to reach groundwater is increased, you need to be careful of how you spread the manure," explained Mary Anne Lowndes, DNR Runoff Management Section Chief.

The rules also carve out zones around wells where manure can't be spread.

"There are also restrictions on setbacks, whether it's a municipal well or private well, or sinkholes. So there's a set of specific setbacks that you need to maintain from what we consider highly susceptible, or direct conduit to groundwater," said Lowndes.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

State objects to request for new judge by Steven Avery of "Making A Murderer"

State objects to request for new judge by Steven Avery of "Making A Murderer"
2
 

Retired planner living in Allouez provides vision for prison site

Retired planner living in Allouez provides vision for prison site
3
 

Drunken driver who hit Ashwaubenon officer sentenced

Drunken driver who hit Ashwaubenon officer sentenced
4
 

Boldt Company awarded Foxconn contract

Boldt Company awarded Foxconn contract
5
 

Wrightstown man sentenced for child neglect of 5-year-old

Wrightstown man sentenced for child neglect of 5-year-old

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

State objects to request for new judge by Steven Avery of "Making A Murderer"

State objects to request for new judge by Steven Avery of "Making A Murderer"
2

Retired planner living in Allouez provides vision for prison site

Retired planner living in Allouez provides vision for prison site
3

Drunken driver who hit Ashwaubenon officer sentenced

Drunken driver who hit Ashwaubenon officer sentenced
4

Boldt Company awarded Foxconn contract

Boldt Company awarded Foxconn contract
5

Wrightstown man sentenced for child neglect of 5-year-old

Wrightstown man sentenced for child neglect of 5-year-old
6

Man lunges at woman on Fox River Trail in Green Bay

Man lunges at woman on Fox River Trail in Green Bay
7

Man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run on I-43

Man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run on I-43
8

Firefighters: Child playing with lighter starts house fire in Green Bay

Firefighters: Child playing with lighter starts house fire in Green Bay
9

Next WeatherMaker: Heat and humidity build back in

Next WeatherMaker: Heat and humidity build back in
10

Warning from local law enforcement after confirmed cases of synthetic drug use

Warning from local law enforcement after confirmed cases of synthetic drug use