Texas police department writes note to help man avoid work because of weather conditions

by KABB/WOAI

(Facebook/Seguin Police Department)

SEGUIN, Texas (KABB/WOAI) - If you didn't know, the Seguin Police Department is known for its humor on social media. And now, your life just got that much better.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio area was hit with freezing temperatures that led to extremely icy roads. Police departments across the area urgently advised drivers to avoid enduring these road conditions. Many schools and businesses were closed, but Facebook user Justin Garcia, unfortunately, seemed to still have to go to work. So, he reached out to the police department asking it to write him an excuse to miss work and SPD did not disappoint.

"Dear Justin’s Boss, The roads are bad and are going to get worse. Much worse. Please let him stay home, warm and safe and enjoy some Hulu or some cool shows on Netflix. And, he needs a raise. He rocks. Respectfully ~ Deputy Chief B. Ure," the Facebook comment read.


Amazingly enough, it looks like the stunt worked! According to Facebook comments, Garcia got the day off.


