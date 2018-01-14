MENU
Police: Person taken to hospital for apparently shooting themselves in 'groin area' in DC

by Stephen Pimpo Jr., WJLA

(Photo, MGN Online)

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — 

A person was taken to the hospital after they apparently shot themselves in the "groin area" Saturday in D.C., according to authorities.

D.C. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Valley Terrace, SE at around 5:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The victim was found with a gunshot wound in the groin region and taken to the hospital, police say.

The person was taken to MedStar where police called the victim's grandmother.

