MENU
31
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Teen shot at Walmart after suspected drug deal

by WKRC

Police are investigating after someone was shot at a Walmart in Fairfield Township. (WKRC)

26994648_10156647030313132_1744726947_n.jpg
AA12 walmart shooting 1_frame_1352.png
AA12 walmart shooting 1_frame_11918.png

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

4 photos

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot at a Walmart in Fairfield Township.

According to police, a drug deal led to a 17-year-old being shot around 3 p.m. at the Walmart on 3201 Hamilton Princeton Road in the Indian Springs Market Center.

The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of his car when the suspect shot him.

The victim then put his foot on the gas and struck several other cars and a cart corral in the parking lot.

He was rushed to West Chester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran away.

He's described as a 16-19-year-old male, mixed race, around 5-foot-6 and 135-pounds with black curly hair and a black goatee. He was wearing a dark jacket and dark sweatpants.

Police are looking for the suspect and a red 2007 Toyota Camry with a sunroof that was reported stolen out of Cincinnati on Friday night.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Trending

1
 

Fresno man pulls out a 5-foot tapeworm while on the toilet

Fresno man pulls out a 5-foot tapeworm while on the toilet
2
 

Man arrested, accused of abusing two-month-old baby

Man arrested, accused of abusing two-month-old baby
3
 

Free fishing weekend preview

Free fishing weekend preview
4
 

Man sentenced in Green Bay murder case

Man sentenced in Green Bay murder case
5
 

Woman killed in Brown Co. crash

Woman killed in Brown Co. crash

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Fresno man pulls out a 5-foot tapeworm while on the toilet

Fresno man pulls out a 5-foot tapeworm while on the toilet
2

Man arrested, accused of abusing two-month-old baby

Man arrested, accused of abusing two-month-old baby
3

Free fishing weekend preview

Free fishing weekend preview
4

Man sentenced in Green Bay murder case

Man sentenced in Green Bay murder case
5

Woman killed in Brown Co. crash

Woman killed in Brown Co. crash
6

1 injured in Outagamie Co. snowmobile crash

1 injured in Outagamie Co. snowmobile crash
7

Next WeatherMaker moves in late tomorrow

Next WeatherMaker moves in late tomorrow
8

Arguments made whether Fitbit data can be used at Burch's murder trial

Arguments made whether Fitbit data can be used at Burch's murder trial
9

Senate vote to fund the government fails, shutdown begins, White House responds

Senate vote to fund the government fails, shutdown begins, White House responds
10

Wisconsinites weigh in on study that suggests lowering drunken driving threshold

Wisconsinites weigh in on study that suggests lowering drunken driving threshold