Police are investigating after someone was shot at a Walmart in Fairfield Township. (WKRC)

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot at a Walmart in Fairfield Township.

According to police, a drug deal led to a 17-year-old being shot around 3 p.m. at the Walmart on 3201 Hamilton Princeton Road in the Indian Springs Market Center.

The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of his car when the suspect shot him.

The victim then put his foot on the gas and struck several other cars and a cart corral in the parking lot.

He was rushed to West Chester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran away.

He's described as a 16-19-year-old male, mixed race, around 5-foot-6 and 135-pounds with black curly hair and a black goatee. He was wearing a dark jacket and dark sweatpants.

Police are looking for the suspect and a red 2007 Toyota Camry with a sunroof that was reported stolen out of Cincinnati on Friday night.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.