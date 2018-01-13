School district investigating teacher saying student would be 'kicked out' of country

The Sanford school district is investigating an incident between a student and substitute teacher. (Image provided by Brody Elahmar to WGME)

SANFORD, Maine (WGME) — The Sanford school district is investigating an incident between a student and substitute teacher.

It was all caught on camera, the teacher can be heard telling the student that he will be kicked out of the country.

16-year-old student Brody Elahmar said he started filming his substitute teacher after she made comments he found offensive.

"I'm like, it's crazy. I did not see this coming one bit," Elahmar said.

Elahmar was born in the United States but spent 10 years in his father's native country of Lebanon.

He's a student at Noble High School in North Berwick, but takes an additional business class at Sanford Regional Technical Center.

He said he was talking about an upcoming trip to Lebanon when the substitute teacher interrupted.

The substitute teacher, who WGME is not identifying, could not be reached for comment.

Sanford Superintendent of Schools David Theoharides stated, "Those statements are not condoned by our school department and are inappropriate."

He said the school department is in the process of investigating the incident.

"I never like standup or like do anything, but it just got way too out of hand,” Elahmar said. “I knew something had to be done."

In a second video, Elahmar confronts the teacher, telling her he was recording their previous conversation. She can be heard saying it was all a joke.

Elahmar said he shared the video to send a message. That comments like the ones she made are unacceptable.

"Everyone just needs to know that this is not just an OK subject, and people can't be just walking around making jokes like that, and everyone thinking it's a normal thing nowadays," Elahmar said.