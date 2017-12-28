Two dozen dogs seized from Rhode Island home

Twenty-four dogs were seized from a home in Exeter, according to authorities. (The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)

EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — Twenty-four dogs have been seized from a home in Exeter, according to authorities.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday said they received a complaint that there were several dogs living in unsanitary conditions.

The RISPCA, along with Rhode Island State Police and Exeter Animal Control, launched an investigation on Dec. 22 and learned that many of the animals were also being left outside in the cold without proper shelter.

Authorities said the dogs were "lacking adequate shelter to protect them from the elements as the ambient temperature at that time was 28 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 19 degrees."

While one photo shows four dogs housed in wooden shelters with chicken wire over the doors, another photo shows a dog chained to a pole.

The RIPSCA said they took custody of 14 beagles, six Brittany spaniels and four Chihuahuas, while Exeter Animal Control and The Potter League for Animals helped with the removal of the dogs.

"Fifteen of the dogs are currently being housed at the RISPCA and nine are being housed at The Potter League," according to the RISPCA.

Meanwhile, police are securing an arrest warrant for the suspect.