MENU
35
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Mother, boyfriend wanted in torture, murder of 4-year-old girl arrested in Georgia

by WEYI

24-year-old Candice Renea Diaz, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Edward Fields. (Photos courtesy of Sumpter Township Police Department)

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WEYI) - Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl in Sumpter Township, Michigan.

According to WDIV, the couple has been arrested in Georgia.

The manhunt started after police say the little girl was found unresponsive with severe burns on her body.

Authorities say the four-year-old girl died on Monday, Jan 1.

According to WDIV, an arrest warrant has been approved by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charging both the child's mother, 24-year-old Candice Renea Diaz, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Edward Fields with the following:

  • Count 1: HOMICIDE - FELONY MURDER
  • Count 2: HOMICIDE - MURDER - SECOND DEGREE
  • Count 3: CHILD ABUSE - FIRST DEGREE
  • Count 4: TORTURE

Field's was also charged as a habitual offender.

Police said that the home where the girl was found with serious scald wounds was filthy and full of animal waste.

They also report that the residence contained guns and drugs.

Anyone with information about the case call Sumpter Township Police at 734-461-4833 ext. 305.

Trending

1
 

Judge formalizes overturning of Dassey's appeal

Judge formalizes overturning of Dassey's appeal
2
 

Suspected window peeper arrested in Fox Valley

Suspected window peeper arrested in Fox Valley
3
 

Two people dead in Marquette, MI house fire

Two people dead in Marquette, MI house fire
4
 

Mild weather for a couple more days, then big changes

Mild weather for a couple more days, then big changes
5
 

2 arrested for robbery that stemmed from drug deal

2 arrested for robbery that stemmed from drug deal

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Judge formalizes overturning of Dassey's appeal

Judge formalizes overturning of Dassey's appeal
2

Suspected window peeper arrested in Fox Valley

Suspected window peeper arrested in Fox Valley
3

Two people dead in Marquette, MI house fire

Two people dead in Marquette, MI house fire
4

Mild weather for a couple more days, then big changes

Mild weather for a couple more days, then big changes
5

2 arrested for robbery that stemmed from drug deal

2 arrested for robbery that stemmed from drug deal
6

4 arrested in Menominee, Mich. drug bust

4 arrested in Menominee, Mich. drug bust
7

Police release name of woman found dead in Green Bay

Police release name of woman found dead in Green Bay
8

2018 All Canada Show Cedar Point Lodge Trip Giveaway

2018 All Canada Show Cedar Point Lodge Trip Giveaway
9

No one injured in FdL house fire

No one injured in FdL house fire
10

Frozen waterfalls attract visitors to Brown County parks

Frozen waterfalls attract visitors to Brown County parks