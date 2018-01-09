Mother, boyfriend wanted in torture, murder of 4-year-old girl arrested in Georgia

24-year-old Candice Renea Diaz, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Edward Fields. (Photos courtesy of Sumpter Township Police Department)

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WEYI) - Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl in Sumpter Township, Michigan.



According to WDIV, the couple has been arrested in Georgia.

The manhunt started after police say the little girl was found unresponsive with severe burns on her body.



Authorities say the four-year-old girl died on Monday, Jan 1.



According to WDIV, an arrest warrant has been approved by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charging both the child's mother, 24-year-old Candice Renea Diaz, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Edward Fields with the following:

Count 1: HOMICIDE - FELONY MURDER

Count 2: HOMICIDE - MURDER - SECOND DEGREE

Count 3: CHILD ABUSE - FIRST DEGREE

Count 4: TORTURE

Field's was also charged as a habitual offender.

Police said that the home where the girl was found with serious scald wounds was filthy and full of animal waste.

They also report that the residence contained guns and drugs.

Anyone with information about the case call Sumpter Township Police at 734-461-4833 ext. 305.