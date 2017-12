LIVE: France brings in the New Year with celebrations in Paris (CNN Newsource)

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) -- New Year's Eve celebrations have already occurred across the world in places such as Dubai, Moscow and Sydney.

Meanwhile, as thousands continue to gather in Times Square preparing for the United States' festivities, France is ready to go.

The city of Paris is celebrating 2018 by displaying various cartoons and designs on the Arc de Triomphe, one of the country's most well-known monuments.