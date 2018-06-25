Wrightstown man sentenced for child neglect of 5-year-old

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WLUK) -- He didn't feed his adopted 5-year-old son, and now he's going to jail for four months.

According to online court records, Bradley Fahrenkrug and his wife, Kimberly, were charged with neglecting and causing mental harm to a child, recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and reckless injury after their son weighed in at just 29 pounds in April.

A criminal complaint says Bradley Fahrenkrug described the child as violent and refusing to eat, but police say he "has not shown any of the behavior claimed by Kimberly and Bradley and appears to be a normal 5-year-old with appropriate behaviors."

In addition to the four month sentence, Fahrenkrug will serve 100 hours of community service and two years of probation.

Kimberly Fahrenkrug was sentenced in May.



