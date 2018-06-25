MENU
72
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Wrightstown man sentenced for child neglect of 5-year-old

by FOX 11 News

Bradley Fahrenkrug (Brown Co. Jail)

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WLUK) -- He didn't feed his adopted 5-year-old son, and now he's going to jail for four months.

According to online court records, Bradley Fahrenkrug and his wife, Kimberly, were charged with neglecting and causing mental harm to a child, recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and reckless injury after their son weighed in at just 29 pounds in April.

A criminal complaint says Bradley Fahrenkrug described the child as violent and refusing to eat, but police say he "has not shown any of the behavior claimed by Kimberly and Bradley and appears to be a normal 5-year-old with appropriate behaviors."

In addition to the four month sentence, Fahrenkrug will serve 100 hours of community service and two years of probation.

Kimberly Fahrenkrug was sentenced in May.


close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

I-41 crash in Outagamie Co. injures 5

I-41 crash in Outagamie Co. injures 5
2
 

Motorcycle explodes overnight in Menasha

Motorcycle explodes overnight in Menasha
3
 

Little Chute school superintendent explains handling of sexual assault allegation

Little Chute school superintendent explains handling of sexual assault allegation
4
 

Shots fired on Green Bay's east side

Shots fired on Green Bay's east side
5
 

Fond du Lac Sheriff: Barn is a total loss after fire

Fond du Lac Sheriff: Barn is a total loss after fire

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

I-41 crash in Outagamie Co. injures 5

I-41 crash in Outagamie Co. injures 5
2

Motorcycle explodes overnight in Menasha

Motorcycle explodes overnight in Menasha
3

Little Chute school superintendent explains handling of sexual assault allegation

Little Chute school superintendent explains handling of sexual assault allegation
4

Shots fired on Green Bay's east side

Shots fired on Green Bay's east side
5

Fond du Lac Sheriff: Barn is a total loss after fire

Fond du Lac Sheriff: Barn is a total loss after fire
6

Crews respond to Waupaca County house fire

Crews respond to Waupaca County house fire
7

Dale Basten, convicted in Monfils case, dies

Dale Basten, convicted in Monfils case, dies
8

Richard Harrison, 'The Old Man' on 'Pawn Stars,' has died

Richard Harrison, 'The Old Man' on 'Pawn Stars,' has died
9

Wrightstown man sentenced for child neglect of 5-year-old

Wrightstown man sentenced for child neglect of 5-year-old
10

Florence County High School students coping with the loss of two friends

Florence County High School students coping with the loss of two friends