UW-Oshkosh theater name has ties to KKK

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- For nearly 50 years, Fredric March has been the name of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh's theater. But now, some students want it removed.

That's because March, an actor, reportedly had ties to a Ku Klux Klan club, according to a UW-Madison report.

"I don't think it's okay," said UW-Oshkosh student Nathan Books. "Especially going to a public university, you're going to see a lot of people of color."

The university archivist and communications librarian, Joshua Ranger, said the theater was named after March because he had ties to Wisconsin and because he was a well-known actor.

According to the UW-Madison reports, March didn't have a relationship with the national KKK organization, but was rather an honorary member of the junior society.

Books is part of the Black Student Union and said because the theater was named after a man affiliated with a Ku Klux Klan club at UW-Madison, it should be renamed.

Other students have a different view.



"I don't see the point of trying to cover up a piece of history that happened," said UW-Oshkosh student Dan Andrews. "I mean, I suppose if there are alternative names that they really want to give it, then that's something to consider, but personally my belief is that it's been that way and why change it?"

"You look at some of the documents that they had, they were aware of his biography but this was one piece of his biography that was absolutely missing. I don't know if they knew anything about it," explained Ranger.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt told FOX 11, "At UW-Oshkosh, we have begun consulting with university leaders and scholars. We intend to engage in a campus conversation and process around the naming of our Fredric March Theatre. We are also reviewing UW System and Board of Regents naming policies and procedures."

Ranger says it takes a community to make a decision but he also reminds people what matters.

"The important part about the theater is what goes on inside it, not the name that's outside the door," said Ranger.

UW-Madison will cover two of its signs which display the names of people affiliated with the Klan, including March.

Chancellor Leavitt said he prefers to wait until the UW-Madison task force concludes its investigation before making any decisions.