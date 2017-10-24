MENU
Used items from suspected portable meth lab found in Green Bay park

by Brittany Ford, FOX 11 News

A gas generator found at Fireman's Park in Green Bay, October 2017, in what investigators suspect was a portable meth lab. (Photo courtesy Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

A garbage bag found at Fireman's Park in Green Bay, October 2017, in what investigators suspect was a portable meth lab.
A package of pseudoepehdrine HCl tablets found at Fireman's Park in Green Bay, October 2017, in what investigators suspect was a portable meth lab.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Authorities say hazardous items, were found on a walking trail at Fireman's Park, in Green Bay earlier this month.

They say the materials are used to make meth.

"It's called a one pot meth cook," explained Kevin Kinnard, Brown County Drug Taskforce Director.

Kinnard says the "portable meth labs" are dangerous.

He says the materials used to make the meth can cause a fire or explosion, "The concern with this is one, is that it was probably cooked in a park and then was left there."

Kinnard says the labs usually only make one to two grams of meth, which for an addict is only a daily dose.

He says if there is one lab, there could be more, "So our concern is that more of these are going to show up, probably in remote locations like most city parks are, and we're going to continue to have them."

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration's most recent numbers in 2014, 14 portable meth labs were found in Wisconsin.

Kinnard says the labs were more commonly seen by the task force, five years ago.

He says the agency is working make sure it doesn't become a trend again, "We haven't seen them as much lately, to clarify, this is the only one we have reported."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at (920) 448-4230.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers by phone at (920) 432-7867 or by sending a text message with the keyword GBTIP to 274637.

