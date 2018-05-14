MENU
68
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Students compete in 8th annual Goody Triathlon

by FOX 11 News

The 8th annual Goody Triathlon at Pulaski High School, May 14, 2018. (WLUK)

GOODY TRIATHLON VO.transfer_frame_1120.jpg
GOODY TRIATHLON VO.transfer_frame_303.jpg
GOODY TRIATHLON VO.transfer_frame_478.jpg
GOODY TRIATHLON VO.transfer_frame_702.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

5 photos

PULASKI, Wis. (WLUK) -- More than 100 students with disabilities participated in the eighth annual Goody Triathlon in Pulaski.

Monday's triathlon included a swimming event, a bike race and a run or walk.

Each student is paired with a peer mentor for support during the race.

Organizers say this is something students look forward to every year.

"For a lot of them, this is like the highlight things of the year. They really get excited when we start sending emails to the staff that say hey, time to get ready for the training. Kids get excited for it and they really look forward to the event," triathlon director, Kare Goodness.

One hundred staff and volunteers helped coordinate the event.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Cherry St. reopens in downtown Green Bay

Cherry St. reopens in downtown Green Bay
2
 

Wisconsin taxpayers can apply for child tax rebate Tuesday

Wisconsin taxpayers can apply for child tax rebate Tuesday
3
 

Crash sends one person to hospital

Crash sends one person to hospital
4
 

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Wisconsin Dells water park over a chair

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Wisconsin Dells water park over a chair
5
 

Grand Chute woman arrested in child sex case

Grand Chute woman arrested in child sex case

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Cherry St. reopens in downtown Green Bay

Cherry St. reopens in downtown Green Bay
2

Wisconsin taxpayers can apply for child tax rebate Tuesday

Wisconsin taxpayers can apply for child tax rebate Tuesday
3

Crash sends one person to hospital

Crash sends one person to hospital
4

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Wisconsin Dells water park over a chair

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Wisconsin Dells water park over a chair
5

Grand Chute woman arrested in child sex case

Grand Chute woman arrested in child sex case
6

Ice chunks still on Lake Superior

Ice chunks still on Lake Superior
7

Appvion sale approved by bankruptcy court

Appvion sale approved by bankruptcy court
8

The Latest: More than 71,000 claim child tax credit in opening hours

The Latest: More than 71,000 claim child tax credit in opening hours
9

2018 Good Day Wisconsin $25,000 Home Makeover Giveaway

2018 Good Day Wisconsin $25,000 Home Makeover Giveaway
10

Court allows Avery's attorney to submit extended brief

Court allows Avery's attorney to submit extended brief