Students compete in 8th annual Goody Triathlon

PULASKI, Wis. (WLUK) -- More than 100 students with disabilities participated in the eighth annual Goody Triathlon in Pulaski.

Monday's triathlon included a swimming event, a bike race and a run or walk.

Each student is paired with a peer mentor for support during the race.

Organizers say this is something students look forward to every year.



"For a lot of them, this is like the highlight things of the year. They really get excited when we start sending emails to the staff that say hey, time to get ready for the training. Kids get excited for it and they really look forward to the event," triathlon director, Kare Goodness.



One hundred staff and volunteers helped coordinate the event.

