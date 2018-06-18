State launches $7 million marketing campaign to keep college grads

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announces the beginning of an ad campaign aimed at keeping college graduates in Wisconsin June 18, 2018. (WLUK/Amanda Becker)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is beginning a nearly $7 million marketing campaign aimed at keeping people like Tina Sauerhammer in Wisconsin.

“If you asked me seven years ago I probably would have said I’m not coming back home to Wisconsin,” said Sauerhammer.

Officials say she's not alone. But they hope by sharing her homecoming story, others will be inspired to make the town of their alma mater home.





“I was living on the East Coast. The cost of living was so high, and I just wasn’t making the impact that I wanted to,” said Sauerhammer, a plastic surgeon at Prevea in Allouez. “So I looked back to home to Green Bay.”

She now lives with her husband and their daughter in Green Bay and doesn’t plan on moving any time soon.

The state has partnered with nine Wisconsin colleges to run video and digital ads of alumni. They want to influence other Wisconsin college graduates to stay or come home.





“Without successful talent acquisition Wisconsin's going to fall behind,” said the interim dean of St. Norbert Business College, David Wegge.

The new campaign is an extension of the $1 million initiative in January that was directed toward young Chicago-area talent.

In a study, WEDC found that 85 percent of UW System graduates from Wisconsin end up staying in Wisconsin, but Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch says the economy is growing.

“We have more than 95,000 job openings posted and we don’t have nearly as many resumes posted on that same website,” said Kleefisch in a public statement Monday.

As part of the marketing campaign, they hope to make it easier for people to find a job or a place to live in the state. New tools on their website do that. They have a separate link called “Alumni” and it has features like an interactive map, to show lesser known things about Wisconsin.

“The worst thing that either Jerry or I can hear is a job creator a business owner someone who started a company say ‘Hey listen, I would really love to grow more, except I can’t find another worker,'” said Kleefisch.

The Alumni initiative is one of three parts of the new campaign. They hope those alumni can also promote Wisconsin to veterans and millennials.