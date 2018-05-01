Sen. Tammy Baldwin shares story about mother's drug addiction

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- As the fight against opioid abuse continues, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, says the effort hits close to home.

Telling her story publicly for the first time, Baldwin says it's something her mother struggled with.

Sitting in a roundtable discussion with seven other women, Baldwin shared her story of her mother's drug addiction.

"After I was born, I would see her like once a week, usually Saturday," said Baldwin.

Baldwin was raised by her grandparents, who told her she was too young to understand what was wrong with her mother, Pamela Bin-Rella.

"And I remember sometime being dropped off, and she would sleep most of the time I was there and I thought she was sick and that's what made her sleep," explained Baldwin.

Baldwin says her mother was prescribed narcotics to deal with chronic pain and sometimes acute pain.

"So I saw her spiral out of control a number of times including since I was in the Senate. I have words for it now, I understood what was going on," she explained.

Bin-Rella was abusing her prescription pills. And Baldwin said her mother struggled to kick the addiction.

Bin-Rella died last August. Baldwin said it was due to something unrelated to the drugs.

However, some of the women at the roundtable say it was the drugs that took the lives of their loved ones.

In Bev Kelly-Miller's case, it was her 22-year-old daughter.

"She was an amazing young women who people loved to be around. She was a waitress, and people didn't know she was using, I couldn't tell and it did not start with heroin, it started with (oxycodone)," said Kelly-Miller.

According to the latest report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nearly 830 people died from opioid overdoses in 2016. In 2015, there were 614 deaths.

And with the power of sharing stories, the group hopes to prevent more deaths.

Baldwin, who's on the Senate's Health Committee, voted in favor of the Opioid Crisis Response Act. The bill does a variety of things, including setting up guidelines for opioid packaging.



