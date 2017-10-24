In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wisc. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- There's a new appeal from convicted killer Steven Avery.

His attorney, Kathleen Zellner, filed a motion Monday for a judge to reconsider the recent decision to deny Avery a new trial.





Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

Earlier this month, the judge in the case ruled that nothing submitted by Zellner so far would trigger a new trial.

However, in a tweet Monday, Zellner said the judge should hold a new hearing, since the defense has 20 new pieces of evidence.

The judge has not yet ruled on the request.

Meanwhile, Avery’s nephew Brendan Dassey, who was also convicted for his role in Halbach's murder, had his conviction overturned by a federal judge last year. A federal appeals court in Chicago recently heard arguments in that case, with a decision expected to be issued in the coming months.

The case gained worldwide attention with the 2015 release of the Netflix original documentary series "Making A Murderer." That series casts doubt on the investigation and the convictions of both Avery and Dassey.