MENU
39
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Avery files new appeal

by FOX 11 News

In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wisc. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- There's a new appeal from convicted killer Steven Avery.

His attorney, Kathleen Zellner, filed a motion Monday for a judge to reconsider the recent decision to deny Avery a new trial.


Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

Earlier this month, the judge in the case ruled that nothing submitted by Zellner so far would trigger a new trial.

However, in a tweet Monday, Zellner said the judge should hold a new hearing, since the defense has 20 new pieces of evidence.

The judge has not yet ruled on the request.

Meanwhile, Avery’s nephew Brendan Dassey, who was also convicted for his role in Halbach's murder, had his conviction overturned by a federal judge last year. A federal appeals court in Chicago recently heard arguments in that case, with a decision expected to be issued in the coming months.

The case gained worldwide attention with the 2015 release of the Netflix original documentary series "Making A Murderer." That series casts doubt on the investigation and the convictions of both Avery and Dassey.

Trending

1
 

Two killed in apparent murder-suicide in Waupaca Co.

Two killed in apparent murder-suicide in Waupaca Co.
2
 

Underage driver pleads no contest in fatal drunken driving crash

Underage driver pleads no contest in fatal drunken driving crash
3
 

Man accused of putting hidden camera in department store dressing room

Man accused of putting hidden camera in department store dressing room
4
 

Green Bay police officer helps make child's birthday special

Green Bay police officer helps make child's birthday special
5
 

Green Bay police warn of text message scam

Green Bay police warn of text message scam

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Two killed in apparent murder-suicide in Waupaca Co.

Two killed in apparent murder-suicide in Waupaca Co.
2

Underage driver pleads no contest in fatal drunken driving crash

Underage driver pleads no contest in fatal drunken driving crash
3

Man accused of putting hidden camera in department store dressing room

Man accused of putting hidden camera in department store dressing room
4

Green Bay police officer helps make child's birthday special

Green Bay police officer helps make child's birthday special
5

Green Bay police warn of text message scam

Green Bay police warn of text message scam
6

Photo of Starr, Favre, Rodgers raises thousands for charity

Photo of Starr, Favre, Rodgers raises thousands for charity
7

Taco Bell is selling Kit Kat Quesadillas in Wisconsin

Taco Bell is selling Kit Kat Quesadillas in Wisconsin
8

Used items from suspected portable meth lab found in Green Bay park

Used items from suspected portable meth lab found in Green Bay park
9

Rachwal's horse abuse cases may be merged

Rachwal's horse abuse cases may be merged
10

River wall improvements in New London could boost local economy

River wall improvements in New London could boost local economy