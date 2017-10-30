Crystal meth found in trick-or-treat bag on Wisconsin Indian reservation

KESHENA, Wis. (WLUK) - Menominee Tribal Police are issuing an urgent warning after they say a bag, filled with meth, was found mixed in with a child's Halloween candy.

"It looked like a crystal type substance, subsequently was tested, and confirmed it was Methamphetamine," said Ben Warrington, Tribal Emergency Management Coordinator.



The child's parents found the drugs, and called police. The child had been trick or treating in the Keshena area Sunday, during the village's designated hours.

It's a situation that has other parents on alert.

"My first instinct was to check, and make sure that they're okay," said one parent we spoke to.

"Checking it every one of them, all the kids bags, you have to check now," said another.

Police say at this time, it's still unclear if the drugs were handed out on purpose.

"We're not sure, it does look like this is an isolated incident, we haven't received any other reports," explained Tribal Police Detective, Josh Lawe.

Tribal Police Chief Mark Waukau says the area has seen an uptick in meth use, "That's something we're seeing, like I said it's coming up more, we are making arrests, on the streets, and traffic stops."

But tribal officials say no area is immune to problems with drugs, and everyone should take precautions.

"Be resilient, now a days nothing is off the table, keep an eye on your kids, keep an eye on the candy," further explained Warrington.

Police are asking the community to check their children's Halloween candy thoroughly. If anything is suspicious, parents should call the Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881. Police say once all Halloween candy is checked, they strongly encourage parents to throw it out.



Tribal leaders have set up collection stations for parents to dispose of their children's candy. They are also asking parents to drop off the containers in which the candy was collected.

Parents can take candy and bags to Keshena Veterans Park or the Neopit Fire Station from 1-5 p.m. Monday or 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there will be a community trick-or-treating event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the College of Menominee Nation. Costumes are not required and bags will be provided. The event is being sponsored by several businesses and tribal agencies.