Menominee Tribal Police: Meth found in trick or treat bag

by FOX 11 News

Meth found in Halloween candy in Keshena area on Menominee Indian Reservation (Photo courtesy of Menominee Tribal Police Department)

KESHENA, Wis. (WLUK) -- Menominee Tribal Police say a parent on the reservation discovered a bag of crystal meth in her child's Halloween candy this morning.

Police say the parent found a small Ziploc baggy containing a crystalline powder. Police say the powder was meth.

The children had been trick-or-treating in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Police are asking the community to check their children's Halloween candy thoroughly. If anything is suspicious, parents should call the Menominee Tribal Police at (715) 799-3881. Police say once all Halloween candy is checked, they strongly encourage parents to throw it out.

