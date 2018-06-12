Man suspected of ATM skimming in multiple states arrested in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man accused of "skimming" ATMs in various states and using the information to withdraw money was arrested in Oshkosh.

Ionel Moresanu, 18, of Romania, faces charges of aggravated identify theft and fraud related activity in connection with access devices.

According to the criminal complaint, Moresanu and a group of other men made unauthorized withdrawals from ATMs using counterfeit cards created from stolen debit and/or credit card information and PINs through ATM skimming devices.

Surveillance videos obtained from authorities in Tennessee captured Moresanu and other individuals installing ATM skimming devices, the complaint reads. The video also showed the license plate of the vehicle they were driving.

On May 16, police in Oshkosh received information from Nashville authorities that the group was staying at a hotel in Oshkosh, the complaint says.

Oshkosh police spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the hotel parking lot and drive to a local convenience store.

According to the criminal complaint, police say they saw three men, one of them identified as Moresanu, make multiple transactions with multiple cards on two of the store's ATM's.

When the three men left the store, they were arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, Moresanu had 80 different counterfeit cards in his possession, with bank names and suspect PINs written on them.

When questioned by police, Moresanu admitted he used cards with stolen information on them in Oshkosh twice, withdrawing $300 to $400 each time, the complaint says. He also admitted his involvement in other ATM skimming crimes across Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Georgia and told also investigators his next stop after Oshkosh was Louisville, Kentucky.







