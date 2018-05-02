MENU
58
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Industrial hemp in Wisconsin: 'The interest has been incredible'

by Ben Krumholz, FOX 11 News

Harvesting hemp (Photo courtesy MGN Online)

PULASKI, Wis. (WLUK) -- The possibility of growing industrial hemp in Wisconsin appears to be a hit among farmers.

For the past two months, ending Monday, people have been applying for industrial hemp licenses in Wisconsin for the first time. Preliminary numbers show the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection received 341 applications.

Thirty-one of those applications were submitted from counties in FOX 11’s viewing area. Fond du Lac County leads the way with six, followed by Door County with four. No applications came from Menominee, Marinette, Outagamie or Florence counties.

After initially having interest in growing industrial hemp, Pulaski farmer Adam Kuczar found out there wasn't a market for what he wanted to grow.

“They were looking for more on the organic side, so I had an issue with that, seeing I'm more of a conventional farmer,” said Kuczar.

Plus, Kuczar found out his bank doesn't provide financing for farmers who grow industrial hemp, because the federal government classifies it as a drug and not a crop.

“That was kind of the final nail in the coffin, because it was like how do I find a different bank right now,” said Kuczar.

Statewide, preliminary numbers also show that of the 341 applications, 248 were submitted to grow industrial hemp. Ninety-four applications were submitted to process the plant.

“The interest has been incredible,” said Rob Richard of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. “When we first started this process, I was anticipating 25 to 50 farmers in the first year, just based on what other states had done in their first year.”

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation believes some of the heavy interest is because of the state's hemp history. Around the time of World War II, Wisconsin was considered a mecca for hemp production.

“We know we're able to grow it,” said Richard. “We have proven we can do it. I also believe that commodity prices, milk prices are so down right now that farmers are looking for options.”

“I'm definitely not out on this yet,” said Kuczar. “I think the government and legislation needs to catch up with what consumers want.”

One of the things Kuczar would like to see is the federal government classify hemp as a crop. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has said a bipartisan coalition is working to do just that.

Industrial hemp is being used in industries like food and beverage, construction building, and plastics.

It is also used to produce and sell CDB oil.

However, Wisconsin's Ag Department posted on its website this week that a license does not provide permission to produce or sell the oil in the state.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation says it is seeking clarification on that policy.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Police: 4-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle

Police: 4-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle
2
 

Four arrested after 20 pounds of marijuana found in Green Bay home

Four arrested after 20 pounds of marijuana found in Green Bay home
3
 

Brinks truck drops thousands of dollars on Indiana highway

Brinks truck drops thousands of dollars on Indiana highway
4
 

Two Shawano Co. correctional officers injured by inmate

Two Shawano Co. correctional officers injured by inmate
5
 

Lake Winnebago fish die-off linked to virus

Lake Winnebago fish die-off linked to virus

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Police: 4-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle

Police: 4-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle
2

Four arrested after 20 pounds of marijuana found in Green Bay home

Four arrested after 20 pounds of marijuana found in Green Bay home
3

Brinks truck drops thousands of dollars on Indiana highway

Brinks truck drops thousands of dollars on Indiana highway
4

Two Shawano Co. correctional officers injured by inmate

Two Shawano Co. correctional officers injured by inmate
5

Lake Winnebago fish die-off linked to virus

Lake Winnebago fish die-off linked to virus
6

Two arrested in Oshkosh meth bust

Two arrested in Oshkosh meth bust
7

2018 Good Day Wisconsin $25,000 Home Makeover Giveaway

2018 Good Day Wisconsin $25,000 Home Makeover Giveaway
8

FOX 11 Investigates: Possible 'blue wave' in Wisconsin

FOX 11 Investigates: Possible 'blue wave' in Wisconsin
9

FOX 11 Spoil Your Mom Extravaganza Giveaway

FOX 11 Spoil Your Mom Extravaganza Giveaway
10

Propane leak on Green Bay's west side

Propane leak on Green Bay's west side