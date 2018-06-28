Green Bay Police: Stolen guns recovered, woman charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Twenty-two guns stolen from a west-side Green Bay home earlier this month have been recovered.

The gun owner's girlfriend, 38-year-old Katherine LaGrow, has been charged with three felonies in the case.

When the guns were reported stolen from a home on Rosalie Lane, investigators say LaGrow provided a slew of possible suspects. Police say their leads led them back to her.

“There is always a root cause why people commit crime,” said Capt. Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Dept. “It's usually often to fuel a drug habit or an addiction of some sort. In this case, it was heroin.”

According to a criminal complaint, about 10 days after the guns were reported stolen, the victim received a text message from an unknown number.

“The text message -- the content of it -- was the location where the guns were,” said Warych.

In a ditch on a logging road near Keshena, the guns were found, exactly where the text message said they'd be. Investigators say the location is about 15 minutes from a clinic where LaGrow works.

Police say a woman in a separate drug arrest told them LaGrow admitted that she took the guns from her boyfriend while he was up north and gave them to a friend. Court documents show that 74-year-old friend, Mark Fleury, admitted to police that he took the guns for LaGrow, ditched them, and bought a phone from Walmart to tell LaGrow's boyfriend where he could find them.

“Mr. Fleury was there trying to help her try to break her of that cycle, but in doing so he took possession of those stolen guns, which is a crime,” said Warych.

FOX 11 talked with the gun owner shortly after the guns were stolen. He didn't want to talk on camera, but said the guns weren't properly locked. Police say that is a mistake that easily could have been prevented.

“We offer free gun locks at the police department,” said Warych. “People can go to the lobby, ask for a gun lock, and be provided that free of charge.”

While Fleury hasn't been charged for his alleged role, LaGrow is out of jail on a $10,000 signature bond.

Police say more people could be charged in the case.

They also say they're still investigating to make sure all the guns have been recovered. The owner originally reported 50 guns had been stolen, even though the list he provided police only included 22.

According to the complaint, the guns are valued at $24,365.